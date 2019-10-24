EUR/USD: Probing 100-hour MA ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is looking to break above the 100-hour MA resistance at press time. The ECB is expected to keep rates unchanged at -0.5%. President Draghi will likely justify September’s stimulus package, …
