To overcome the inaction around the key upside hurdle, US Retail Sales for June, expected to rise to 0.5% versus 0.3% prior, will be crucial to watch. Also important will be the ECB talks and the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD prods 1.1250 hurdle on hawkish ECB talks ahead of US Retail Sales - July 17, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Euro Faces Resistance After Rally - July 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Gearing up for another run north - July 17, 2023