EUR/USD seesaws at the highest level since March 2022, stabilizing after six-day uptrend. US Dollar slumps as US inflation clues suggest limited room for the Fed to lift interest rates past July.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD prods 16-month high past 1.1200 on broad US Dollar weakness, EU/US data eyed - July 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish Dollar’s momentum still strong - July 13, 2023
- Gold finds spark in weak US inflation data, EUR/USD blasts off to new …Gold finds spark in weak US inflation data, EUR/USD blasts off to new … - July 13, 2023