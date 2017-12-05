EUR/USD Pullback Continuing

The EUR/USD daily Forex chart is in a 9-day tight trading range. After its parabolic wedge top, the minimum target for the pullback is a test of the 30-day exponential moving average. The EUR/USD daily Forex chart has been in a tight range for 9 days.
