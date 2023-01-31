In short term Elliott wave sequence, EURUSD favors pullback in wave 2 started from 1/26/2023 high before upside resumes in wave 3. It is correcting in wave 2 in 3, 7 or 11 swings against the bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD now expected to navigate the 1.0800-1.0930 range – UOB - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD: Pullback likely to find support in Elliott Wave correction [Video] - January 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 1.0800 during four-day downtrend - January 31, 2023