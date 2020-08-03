EUR/USD: Pullback risks mount as sentiment on dollar reaches bearish extremes

A pullback looks likely with sentiment around the US dollar at bearish extremes. EU’s digital nationalism may add to bearish pressures around the euro. EUR/USD may face some selling pressure this week …
