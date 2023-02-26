EUR/USD is back at the parity handle and we’re now at the two month mark, as the initial test below the big figure was on July 14th. Interestingly – that move was also driven by a CPI print.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Pushes Back to Parity but Can Euro Bears Leave it Behind? - February 26, 2023
- EUR/USD: Room for a slide toward the 1.0330 area – MUFG - February 25, 2023
- USD price action setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY - February 24, 2023