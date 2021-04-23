EUR/USD advances further and flirts with monthly tops. Lower US yields keep the mood around the dollar depressed. Better-than-expected PMIs lend extra legs to the pair. The European currency retakes …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD pushes higher, still capped by 1.2080 - April 23, 2021
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD turn higher from Fib support, while USD/JPY grinds lower - April 23, 2021
- GBP/EUR Forecast: Pound to Euro Exchange Rate Mixed as Euro Supported by US Dollar Weakness - April 23, 2021