EUR/USD’s bullish momentum continues. Hourly resistance is now given at 1.1961 (27/11/2017 high). Hourly support is given at a distance at 1.1809 (30/11/2017 low). Expected to show continued increase. In the longer term, the momentum is now turning largely …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Pushing Higher - December 1, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged as Eurozone, German Mfg. Reports as Expected - December 1, 2017
- Friday’s Elliott Wave Analysis: DAX, EUR/USD And Nikkei - December 1, 2017