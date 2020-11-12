EUR/USD targets 1.18 . Final German CPI ticked 0.1% higher MoM & ticked -0.2% lower YoY. ECB online Forum in focus The Euro rebounded in the latter part of the week lifting EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rallied to session high1.18 ECB in focus - November 12, 2020
- EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1800 as stock selloff supports USD - November 12, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Bounces From 50 Day EMA - November 12, 2020