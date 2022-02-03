EUR/USD rallies above 1.1430 on a 180-pip move as ECB’s Lagarde muted on hiking in 2022

The ECB recognizes that inflations risks are tilted to the “upside,” not transitory. EUR/USD is bearish biased, but a daily close above 1.1440 could shift the bias towards a neutral-bullish. The …
