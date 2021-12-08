EUR/USD rallies to 1.1350 on technical buying, rally halted for now as pair runs into key downtrend

EUR/USD was boosted primarily by technical buying on Wednesday, as the pair broke above a week-long downtrend to pop above the 1.1300 level again, surpass its 21-day moving average at 1.1327 before …
