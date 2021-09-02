EUR/USD rallies to highest level in three-weeks [Video]

Thursday’s string of rallies continued in Forex markets, where EURUSD rose to its highest level in over 3-weeks. The world’s most traded currency pair hit an intraday high of 1.1871 earlier today, …
