EUR/USD rallies towards 1.11 the figure as risk appetite jumps. The ECB is eyed while traders are hopeful of a solution to the Ukraine crisis. EUR/USD is higher by 1.63% at the time of writing after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rallies towards 1.11 the figure as risk appetite surges - March 9, 2022
- EUR/USD to stay below 1.12 even with a resolution of Ukranian conflict – Scotiabank - March 9, 2022
- EUR/USD: Bulls Get Strong Upward Reversal - March 9, 2022