Economists at Rabobank see risk that the move in EUR is overstretched and forecast the EUR/USD pair at 1.15/16 on a three-month view. “Although the USD’s weakness in recent months can be explained by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Rally overextended, dollar still the king – Rabobank - August 15, 2020
- Aveva Group Is In Talks To Acquire SoftBank backed – OSIsoft For USD 5 Billion - August 14, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-EUR/USD grinds higher on U.S. pandemic outlook, Fed risk - August 14, 2020