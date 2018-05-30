EUR/USD Rally Pressures Dollar as Italian Political Uncertainty Eases

Investing.com – The U.S. dollar retreated sharply from six-month highs against its rivals following a rebound in the euro as Italy’s designate Prime Minister Carolo Cottarelli was reportedly mulling “new possibilities” to form a government, easing …
