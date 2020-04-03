EUR/USD trades to a fresh weekly low (1.0821) ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the exchange rate may continue to exhibit a bearish behavior over the coming days as it extends the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Rate Grinds Towards 2020 Low Ahead of NFP Report - April 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish, Heading Toward The Yearly Low At 1.0635 - April 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar demand overshadows discouraging data - April 2, 2020