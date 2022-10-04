EUR/USD Rate Rebound Struggles Ahead of Former Support Zone

The rebound in EUR/USD appears to be stalling ahead of the former support zone around the July low (0.9952) as it struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows from last week.
