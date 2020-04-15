EUR/USD Rate Recovery Brings Monthly High on Radar

EUR/USD has reversed course following the failed attempt to test the yearly low (1.0636), with the monthly high (1.1039) on the radar as the exchange rate initiates a fresh series of higher highs and …
