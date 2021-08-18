EUR/USD remains steady, once FOMC minutes were released. Previously in the session, the pair traded in between the 1.1730/1.1691 range. Once the minutes were unveiled. the EUR/USD posted a new high at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD reaches new daily high, then retraced towards 1.1700, after FOMC minutes - August 18, 2021
- Do I need to bring EUR/USD to Egypt? – Egypt Forum - August 18, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Fed’s tapering discussion heats up - August 18, 2021