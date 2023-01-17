German investor sentiment was in positive territory in January for the first time since the Ukraine war began as signs point to a milder recession.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Ready to Extend Rally after German ZEW Data Moves into Positive Territory - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD: Momentum remains bullish, pointing to further gains – Scotiabank - January 17, 2023
- EUR/USD looks firmer and now targets the 1.0880 zone - January 17, 2023