24-hour view: “Yet another indecisive day for EUR as it posted another ‘inside day’ on Tue, in an uninspiring 1.1169/1.1228 range. Although spot is now nearer to the 1-week range low at 1.1160, it is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD ready to resume the downside below 1.1160 – UOB - August 14, 2019
- US Dollar Price Action Setups in EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF and Gold - August 14, 2019
- EUR/USD a little lower but yet to break stride since trading last week - August 13, 2019