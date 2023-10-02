GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, struggling to gain any meaningful traction in the European trading on Monday. The risk-on impulse is seen undermining the safe-haven USD and lending support to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Real costs of QE and regulation are much higher for Europe than is usually assumed – Commerzbank - October 2, 2023
- EUR/GBP: A 0.8600-0.8700 range may be the story for the majority of October – ING - October 2, 2023
- EUR/USD: The 1.0490/1.0500 area could easily be retested this week – ING - October 2, 2023