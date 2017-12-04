EUR/USD: Rebound capped near 1.1875, EZ Sentix eyed

USD boosted by tax news and faulty reports on Flynn. Back below 1.1900 levels. Eyes on EU/UK Brexit deal, Eurozone Sentix. The bid tone behind the US dollar is seen growing bigger in early Europe, now pushing the EUR/USD pair back towards the midpoint of 1 …
