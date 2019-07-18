The 1.1200 region holds the downside for the time being. EUR/USD remains under pressure and initially targets 1.1181/76. Economic slowdown in the bloc, ECB easing seen behind the sell off. Recent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Rebound From Recent Lows Near 1.1200 - July 18, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: still at risk of falling toward 1.1106 - July 18, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber under pressure below 1.1230 in the New York session - July 18, 2019