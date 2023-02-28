EURUSD is battling with the medium-term uptrend line as the market sank towards a new seven-week low of 1.0530 on Monday. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) confirmed the recent negative …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rebounds off 7-week low near uptrend line [Video] - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD price forecast ahead of the end of the month flows - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: Risks of 1.0500 being tested in the near term remain elevated – ING - February 28, 2023