The EUR/USD pair gained more than 100 pips last week and advanced to its highest level in 10 days at 1.0968 on Monday. However, the pair lost its traction and dropped below 1.09 during the American …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0920 area on fresh USD weakness - April 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Choppy to Kickoff Week - April 13, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Capped by sellers around 1.0950 - April 13, 2020