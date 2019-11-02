EUR/USD has quickly reversed the move to 1.1130. US Non-farm Payrolls came in at 128K in October. US ISM manufacturing missed consensus at 48.3. The single currency is finishing the week on a positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1170 post-ISM, looks to Fedspeak - November 2, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber trading in a triangle - November 2, 2019
- US Dollar Outlook: Implied Volatility & Trading Ranges for Next Week - November 1, 2019