EUR/USD trims a part of its intraday losses in reaction to the ECB’s hawkish 50 bps rate hike. Disappointing US macro data caps the attempted USD recovery and offers additional support. Traders now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rebounds to mid-1.0600s on ECB’s hawkish rate hike, weaker US macro data - December 15, 2022
- EUR Breaking News: ECB Hike Rates by 50bps, EUR/USD Moves Higher - December 15, 2022
- EUR/USD: Corrective risks may extend to the 1.0250-1.0450 range into Q1 – Scotiabank - December 15, 2022