The EUR/USD pair recovers some lost ground just below the 1.1000 area on Wednesday after retreating to 1.0927 on the announcement of surprising Italy’s bank tax. The major currently trades at 1.0977, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD rebounds towards the 1.0980 mark, upside seems limited - August 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro recovers within nearby triangle below 1.1000 amid looming Italy tax woes - August 8, 2023
- EUR/GBP retakes 0.8600, struggles to capitalize on its recovery from over one-week low - August 8, 2023