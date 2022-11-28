EUR/USD trims part of its earlier advance to the boundaries of 1.0500 the figure at the beginning of the week on the back of the so far lacklustre recovery in the dollar, while yields keep the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US restaurants to get USD 83 million in funds - November 28, 2022
- EUR/USD extends risk-off slid into key support territories - November 28, 2022
- 6 drivers of EUR/USD exchange rate in 2022 according to the ECB - November 28, 2022