EUR/USD bears await a shift in sentiment in potential pivotal points for the week ahead. US election count down, European’s covid spread, ECB and US GDP in the pipeline. EUR/USD ended Friday in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recent highs in focus on critical week - October 25, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls testing bearish commitments at resistance - October 25, 2020
- EUR/JPY Could Spike After The U.S. Presidential Election - October 25, 2020