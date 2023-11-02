The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) held the rate steady at the 5.25%–5.50% range, as widely expected. ECB’s Joachim Nagel said the ECB must keep the rate higher for longer. Market players will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD reclaimed the 1.0600 mark, Eurozone PMI, US data loom - November 2, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: German Unemployment and Eurozone PMIs to Shape Sentiment Pre-US Session - November 2, 2023
- EUR/USD gains traction near 1.0600, eyes on US NFP data - November 1, 2023