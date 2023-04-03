EUR/USD has reclaimed the 1.0900 resistance after a V-shape recovery amid the risk-on mood. Weak US Manufacturing PMI data has advocated the need for an early pause in the Fed’s policy-tightening …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The Bullish Rebound Continues - April 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Extremely Bullish Above 1.0935 - April 4, 2023
- EUR/USD rises above 1.0900 on growing speculation for a Fed pause - April 4, 2023