EUR/USD Price Forecast: Bears are aiming to hit the raising wedge target of 1.0727. The EUR/USD drops to fresh monthly lows and aims towards the YTD low at 1.0806, following a mixed US inflation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD records fresh monthly lows around 1.0821s after US CPI report - April 12, 2022
- EUR/USD to sink towards 1.08 on a move below the Friday low of 1.0837 – Scotiabank - April 12, 2022
- EUR/USD: Odds Favor Bull Close Today - April 12, 2022