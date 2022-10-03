EUR/USD started an upside correction above the 0.9700 level. It is facing a major resistance near 0.9820 and 0.9900 on the 4-hours chart. Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair was able to climb above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers but faces uphill task - October 2, 2022
- FX Weekly: DXY vs. EUR/USD and EUR cross pairs - October 2, 2022
- EUR/USD oscillates around 0.9800 as investors prepare for US employment data - October 2, 2022