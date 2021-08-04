The EUR/USD pair reversed an early dip to levels below mid-1.1800s, or multi-day lows and moved to the top end of its intraday trading range post-US ADP report, though lacked any follow-through. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers early lost ground, moves little post-US ADP report - August 4, 2021
- When is the US ADP jobs report and how could it affect EUR/USD? - August 4, 2021
- Eurozone Retail Sales rise 5.0% YoY in June vs. 4.5% expected, EUR/USD tests lows - August 4, 2021