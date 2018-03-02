EUR/USD is about to end the week trading above 1.2320, at the highest level in three days. The pair was able to recover after reaching the lowest level in six weeks on Thursday. It bottomed at 1.2154 yesterday and started to recover after US President …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD recovers, ending week higher ahead of Super Sunday
EUR/USD is about to end the week trading above 1.2320, at the highest level in three days. The pair was able to recover after reaching the lowest level in six weeks on Thursday. It bottomed at 1.2154 yesterday and started to recover after US President …