EUR/USD is up smalls and trades closer to the 1.14 mark. All the attention will be on the EU Summit in Brussels later on Friday. ECB’s De Guindos, final June EMU CPI figures next on the calendar. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers ground lost and approaches 1.1400, looks to EU Summit - July 17, 2020
- EUR/USD: Room to rise but dollar demand may steal the show - July 17, 2020
- USD/CAD intraday: Bullish bias above 1.3555 - July 17, 2020