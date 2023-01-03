EUR/USD has picked bids after dropping to near 1.0680 as the USD Index has lost strength. The major currency pair might continue its sideways performance ahead of German Inflation. A recovery in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/TRY Forecast: Liraization to Rescue Lira Meltdown? - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal for 2023: ECB and Fed Divergence - January 2, 2023
- EUR/USD recovers sharply to near 1.0680 as US Dollar Index drops, German Inflation eyed - January 2, 2023