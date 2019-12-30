EUR/USD is trading around 1.12 as the greenback remains on the back foot. Optimism about global growth and the upcoming US-Sino trade signing ceremony are weighing on the safe-haven greenback. GBP/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD recovers to 1.1200 after sliding to 1.1180 area in early American session - December 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: When Can We Sell? - December 30, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls retain control but hesitated around 1.1200 - December 30, 2019