Nevertheless, the pair is unlikely to enjoy additional recovery gains, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. “The short-term technical outlook suggests that the stays extremely oversold and the improving …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Recovery attempts likely to remain as technical corrections - August 23, 2022
- EUR/USD bounces off cycle lows around 0.9900, focus on data - August 23, 2022
- EUR/USD: Time to stabilise below parity – ING - August 23, 2022