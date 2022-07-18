The improvement in the risk-associated universe in combination with fresh dollar weakness leaves the door open to further recovery in EUR/USD at the beginning of the week. The ongoing technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Recovery gathers steam and targets 1.0200 - July 18, 2022
- EUR/USD: Break above 1.0170 could open the door for additional gains - July 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro closes in on key resistace - July 18, 2022