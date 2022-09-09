EUR/USD refreshes day’s high above 1.0080 ahead of ECB Lagarde’s speech

EUR/USD is attempting to kiss the round-level resistance of 1.0100 as DXY has plunged. The DXY is declining on expectations of a consecutive drop in the US inflation rate. ECB’s 75 bps rate hike …
