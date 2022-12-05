EUR/USD scales higher for the fourth successive day and climbs to a fresh multi-month high. Bets for smaller Fed rate hikes continue to weigh heavily on the USD and remain supportive. Hopes for easing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD refreshes multi-month top, eyes 1.0600 mark amid sustained USD selling - December 5, 2022
- Euro Hits a High Note Amid China Re-opening Hopes and OPEC+. Where to for EUR/USD? - December 4, 2022
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Trading Higher as China Relaxes Some Virus Rules - December 4, 2022