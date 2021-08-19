EUR/USD remains pressured around 2021 low, ignores previous day’s Doji signal. Risk-off mood puts a safe-haven bid under the US dollar, virus woes, FOMC minutes are to blame the most. Second-tier US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD refreshes nine-month low below 1.1700 as DXY challenges yearly top - August 18, 2021
- CDC lends USD 50 mn to SL bank for SMEs, green energy - August 18, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops back towards the monthly low - August 18, 2021