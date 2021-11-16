EUR/USD bounces off recent lows near 1.350 on Tuesday. US Retail Sales grabs all the attention later in the NA session. The single currency attempts a mild rebound vs. its American peer and manages to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/GBP: Loss of 0.84 to trigger a downfall below the 0.83 level – SocGen - November 16, 2021
- EUR/USD regains some traction near 1.1370, focus on data, Lagarde - November 16, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Tries To Rebound After Strong Sell-Off - November 16, 2021