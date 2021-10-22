EUR/USD regains traction and re-visits the 1.1640 area

The single currency quickly leaves behind Thursday’s downtick and motivates EUR/USD to retake the 1.1640 region at the end of the week. EUR/USD regains upside traction and returns to the 1.1650 zone …
