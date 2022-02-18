EUR/USD leaves behind Thursday’s downtick and retakes 1.1380. The resumption of the risk-on sentiment weighs on the dollar. Markets’ attention remains on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. EUR/USD reclaims …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD regains upside traction near 1.1380 - February 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Gains Some Ground Ahead Of Euro Area Consumer Confidence Data - February 18, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Key levels stay intact amid geopolitical uncertainty - February 18, 2022