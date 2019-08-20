EUR/USD registers its first five-day losing streak in three months

EUR/USD fell 0.10% on Monday, confirming the first five-day losing streak in three months. EUR/USD dropped even though the German Bund yields ticked higher on stimulus talk. Markets are likely worried …
